Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 they received judicial authorization to search a residence in the 900 block of St. Luke Road.

At approximately 10am, they executed the warrant with the assistance. Two suspects were located inside and placed under arrest without incident.

Officers located and seized powdered fentanyl and a pellet handgun.

Dwayne Lewis, a 48-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breach charges related to the drugs and firearms.

David Sirls, a 42-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with six firearm related prohibitions