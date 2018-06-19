Windsor Police are investigating after a woman as forced into a truck.

Police say that it happened around 7:30pm on Monday, June 18th, 2018 in the area of Queen Street and Watkins Street.

They say that witnesses reported that a female was forced into a white 2012 Ford F-150 with licence plate AT45297 and a ladder hanging off the rear of the truck.

Officers spoke to the registered owner and were able to identify the alleged suspect who was using the vehicle.

Witnesses also stated that the two were seen arguing in the truck shortly before the incident.

The identity of the female is unknown at this time, and investigators are concerned for her well-being. She is described as white, approximately 20 years old, with long brown hair, and a medium build. She was wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts.

Police say that Mike Jones, a 51-year-old male from Windsor is wanted for assault. He is described as a black male, 5’11, bald, with a medium build. He was wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.