Windsor Police are investigating a west end homicide.

Police say that around 10pm on Sunday, June 10th, 2018 they were called to an apartment building located at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death.

Officers arrived and confirmed that an adult female was deceased inside an apartment unit. An investigation was launched, and the death was deemed to be suspicious.

On Monday, June 11th, 2018 an autopsy was conducted on the deceased female. As a result of the autopsy, investigators have classified this matter as a homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old female from Windsor.

Investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses. It is believed that the victim was in her residence in the University Avenue West apartment building during the evening hours of Saturday, June 9th, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.