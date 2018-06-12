OvercastNow
25 °C
77 °F
Mostly CloudyTue
25 °C
77 °F		Partly CloudyWed
28 °C
82 °F		ClearThu
28 °C
83 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday June 12th, 2018

Posted at 3:30pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police are investigating a west end homicide.

Police say that around 10pm on Sunday, June 10th, 2018 they were called to an apartment building located at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death.

Officers arrived and confirmed that an adult female was deceased inside an apartment unit. An investigation was launched, and the death was deemed to be suspicious.

On Monday, June 11th, 2018 an autopsy was conducted on the deceased female. As a result of the autopsy, investigators have classified this matter as a homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old female from Windsor.

Investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses. It is believed that the victim was in her residence in the University Avenue West apartment building during the evening hours of Saturday, June 9th, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.