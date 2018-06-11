Windsor Police are investigating convenience store robbery.

Police say it happened around 3am on Monday June 11, 2018 at 3:00 in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

They say that a lone adult male suspect entered the store, and the clerk and the suspect had a brief conversation. The suspect then removed a small quantity of merchandise from a display and exited the store.

The employee followed the suspect outside of the business and confronted the suspect.

The pair then had a physical confrontation during which time the employee was struck with what is believed to be an edged weapon.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle which was described as being a red four-door SUV bearing a cross-shaped emblem on the front grill. The suspect drove off eastbound from the store parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6′ in height, 200 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, black jogging pants, blue and green basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.