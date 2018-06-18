Mostly CloudyNow
Monday June 18th, 2018

Posted at 9:06pm

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating a weekend stabbing.

Police say that around 2:45am on Saturday June 16th, 2018 officers were on routine patrol in the area of Chatham Street East and Goyeau Street when they came upon a male who sustained stab wounds as a result of an altercation.

Police say that they then learned that a second male was also injured and both were subsequently transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the two victims were in the area of University Avenue and Ouellette Avenue at approximately 2:30am when they came upon two other males. They engaged in a verbal argument with one of the suspects which quickly escalated into a fight and one of the victim’s being assaulted.

After the initial confrontation, the other victim confronted the two suspects in the area of Chatham Street and Goyeau Street and was also assaulted. One of the suspects was allegedly carrying a knife or sharp object during the assaults.

Police continue to investigate.

