The Sportsplex at St. Clair College is once again filled with gaming enthusiasts for Saints Gaming Live, Windsor’s premier Esport event.

The event features competitive gaming as well as casual gaming, with many systems available to check out themselves as well as spectate.

Competitors have thousands of dollars of prizes up for grabs across multiple games and platforms.

The event runs until 10pm Saturday and from 10am until 10pm on Sunday. Don’t miss out and check out event schedules and further details on their Facebook event here and website here.