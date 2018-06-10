Hundreds of walkers attended the 22nd annual LifeWalk for Hospice Sunday morning.

Attendees were able to do a 5 km walk, run, or bike ride at the Ciociaro Club track in support of The Hospice Windsor and Essex County. Prizes and a lunch afterwards are also to be enjoyed by everyone participating. Thousands of dollars are raised every year at this event every year to honour loved ones and give back to The Hospice.

All donations and fund raising support the Wellness Centre and more than 50 programs/services for patients, families, as well as care givers.