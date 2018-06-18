OvercastNow
33 °C
91 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormMon
34 °C
93 °F		Partly CloudyTue
27 °C
80 °F		Chance of RainWed
25 °C
77 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday June 18th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

An evening at Summer Fest along the riverfront.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.