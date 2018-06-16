A crossover is coming to a busy west end street.

It will be located at the corner of Prince Road at Barrymore Lane near Mic Mac Park.

That corner was the scene of an accident on May 26th that sent a 4-year-old girl to a London hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Transit Windsor bus.

Following the accident, a petition for a crossover was circulated and gather over 3,000 signatures. That petition was presented to City Council on June 4th, 2018. City administration was directed to come back with a solution for the June 18th council meeting.

Administration conducted a pedestrian crossing warrant review on Prince Road in the vicinity of Mic Mac Park on Wednesday, June 6th from 4pm to 8pm and again on and Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from noon to 4pm. The pedestrian count times were selected based on feedback from the Parks Department on when the park is most active.

Based on the review, Administration says that a pedestrian crossover is warranted for that location.

The new crossover will include painted lines on the road and rectangular rapid flashing beacons that will tell vehicles to stop for pedestrians when activated.

Total costs are estimated at $73,900. That includes signs, flashing beacons, underground utility works, pavement markings, ramps, curb restoration and an upgraded street lighting fixture.

City Council will be asked to give the final approval at their Monday night council meeting.