The first outdoor movie night of the year in Essex takes place on Saturday, June 16th in Essex Centre starting at 6pm.

Kids and their families can enjoy The Lego Ninjago Movie, plus a few fun features at Essex Heritage Gardens.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Essex Firemen’s Association, will feature fire truck tours and important fire safety tips. The firefighters will also be on hand gathering donations for improvements to Sparky’s Park.

“This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages,” explained Cynthia Cakebread, Manager, Recreation and Culture. “Not only can kids get up close and personal with our local firefighters, they can also kick back and enjoy a great movie!”

The event will also feature free popcorn.

The fire truck will arrive at 6pm, with the movie beginning at dusk.

The Essex Firemen’s Association was formed in 1981 and is made up of members of Essex Fire and Rescue Service Station 1 in Essex Centre. The organization conducts fundraising in town and supports local charities and fire prevention programs.

This year, the association is looking to revitalize Sparky’s Park in Tulley Meadows. The park was sponsored by the Association in 2004. The Association will be holding several fundraisers this year to support improvements at the park, including new fire safety signage, accessible swing equipment, improved seating, and general cosmetic upgrades.