Fourteen new pedestrian crossovers are coming to the Town of Leamington over the next month.

Pedestrian crossovers (PXOs) were introduced into Ontario in 2016, and allows municipal road authorities to install them on low-speed and low-volume roads.

The recommended PXO configurations include pavement markings, signage, and street lighting at all locations. Amber flashing lights will also be included at some locations.

Pedestrians have the right-of-way at these crossovers and drivers and cyclists must yield to pedestrians.

The first four of the fourteen will be installed the week of June 11th, 2018 at trail locations on Wilkinson Drive, Elliott Street, Queens Avenue and Smith Avenue.