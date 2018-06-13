ClearNow
Wednesday June 13th, 2018

Posted at 8:48pm

County News
Handout photo

The new MV Pelee Islander II is expected to arrive at the Kingsville dock this Friday morning.

The new ferry will have a passenger capacity of  399 with a vehicle capacity of 34 cars or 4 tractor trailers and 16 cars.

Total combined seating capacity for 180 passengers on this boat deck. Passenger seating on this deck is located forward, mid-ship and aft and also includes a covered pet area.

In the upper deck, the  Forward lounge has seating capacity for 182 passengers. A cafeteria is also located on this deck that will offer a menu similar to that of the MV Jiimaan. The cafeteria has seating capacity for 60 passengers.

MV Pelee Islander II’s first stop in Canada was in Montreal where the vessel underwent customs clearance, a Seaway Inspection, and had her external fenders mounted. The heavy rubber fenders will protect the vessel from damage while transiting the many locks in the Seaway system. The fenders will remain on the vessel until she arrives in Kingsville.

