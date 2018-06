NDP Taras Natyshak has been elected back to Ontario’s legislature.

There are 92,713 registered electors on the voters list, with a voter turnout of 57.91%.

Here is a look at the final results.

Liberal

Kate Festeryga – 3,053

PC

Chris Lewis – 22,731

NDP

Taras Natyshak – 26,054

Green Party

Nancy Pancheshan – 1,853