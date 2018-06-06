A Windsor man is facing several charges after he set a house on fire – Twice.

Police say that around 2am on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, they were called to a residence in the 700 block of McDougall Avenue.

Officers spoke with two adult females victims who were outside the residence and learned the incident was related to a family argument. They were told that a male went up on the front porch and assaulted them and made threats. The suspect pulled one of the women back inside and continued to assault her, but they were able to get away.

Officers could hear the sound of items possibly being damaged inside and tried to communicate with the suspect, but he refused to exit the residence. Officers then discovered that a fire had been started within the house.

Officers extinguished the flames with fire extinguishers; however, the suspect restarted the fire. Moments later, the suspect exited the residence on his own, and he was placed under arrest.

Windsor fire was called and extinguished the second fire.

Jacob Strain, a 38-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of utter threats, arson and ten counts of breach of probation.

The victims sustained minor injuries.