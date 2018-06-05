Fair warning: With camp day around the corner, one Tim Hortons is planning something different.

Taking place on Wednesday, June th9, the coffee chain’s annual fundraiser to send kids in low-income homes to camp will be in full swing. While stores across the country donate all coffee sales to the cause, specific events will also be held at each location for further donations.

Moving into their new store last fall, the Tim Hortons located at 3136 Jefferson Blvd. now has more space and several ways to get people participating. This has mainly resulted in county fair-themed activities for the whole family that will run from 7am to 6pm.

Sending kids to camp, staff knows it’s especially important to get them involved.

“Kids can participate in activities here,” said store supervisor Kaylee Campbell. “That’s important because it benefits kids. You want to involve kids because that’s what it’s all about.”

Targeting children, the store will have colouring pages available, a fishing game, pitch burst (a dunk tank using water balloons) with a mermaid, cotton candy, cupcakes, caramel apples, candy kabobs and different guests. Maybe unsurprisingly however, the biggest community attraction for all ages will revolve around donuts.

Representing what a community can build together, the restaurant will make the area’s largest donut cake. Customers can contribute by purchasing a donut for $2, with all proceeds going to the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation.

From there, those participating can pick between white or chocolate donuts, their choice of fondant and whether or not to add sprinkles. The finished products will be put together to create a community donut cake that’s scheduled to be served at 5 p.m. the same day: Boxes will be handed out to those who want to share at home as well.

Local businesses have also donated several items to raise money through a raffle. The selection of gift certificates, products and even a sweet treat were given by Lakeshore Landscaping, Shag Salon & Barber Shop, <a href="http://www.sofosrestaurant.com/welcome.html"Sofo’s, Stacks and Affordable Heating and Cooling among others. A full list of prizes and businesses will be available on camp day itself.

With so much happening, staff will also have backup from the community. Green Shield employees are donating their time along with fire fighters coming at 10 a.m. — police and paramedics are also expected to be at the restaurant throughout the day.

Providing entertainment, local musician Kim Sharon is set to play for at least an hour starting at 1 p.m. In addition, Nathan Barnhouse (better known as the bow-tie chef from the 7th season of Fox’s Master Chef) will perform comedy songs from 3-5 p.m.

For those who can’t make it out on the day itself, all stores are currently selling bracelets and t-shirts to raise money. People can also donate online and make reoccurring payments throughout the year if they wish.

After contributing extra money, supplies and time, staff is ultimately determined to make sure children who need it benefit from the day. For them, it’s all about building community.

“It’s important to support the kids and the community,” said Campbell. “A lot of hard work goes into all of it.”