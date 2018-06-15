With summer only days away, a local musician is heating things up with some soul.

Coming out on Monday, June 18, Soul Brother Mike’s Keys In The Car is gearing up to be a summer anthem. Clocking in at about three minutes, the song is meant to be played in the car with the windows down and radio turned up.

Although it’s the artist’s first-ever single, the tune has actually been kicking around for a while.

“Keys in the Car was written quite some time ago, when I was in a completely different head space,” said Soul Brother Mike, known offstage as Michael Paul. “I still stand behind the message of having a good time, dancing and partying with people from all over. It translated very well to a recording and works better with a full arrangement than as a solo-acoustic style song.”

Written, recorded, performed and produced by the musician, the song shows off his skilled guitar playing and has call and response vocals that are perfect for a live setting. With a busy schedule, including taking care of his newborn daughter, the single was also the only thing Paul thought he’d be able to put out this year.

Still, the musician felt it was important to release a summer song.

“I had been hanging on to the song for so long, I felt it was finally time to release it — even though I’m currently spending my nights feeding my new born girl, Adeila,” said Paul. “People need music for all times of the year but summer is the brightest season. I felt this song had a bright, positive energy that suited the longer days.”

Having toured across Canada, U.S.A. and Europe in the past, Soul Brother Mike is currently keeping busy by co-producing his wife Crissi Cochrane’s next album as well. Recently putting together his band The Family Soul, the songwriter also has a local concert coming up.

“The band combines the best of throwback and modern soul with original music by my wife and myself,” said Paul. “You’ll be able to hear Keys in the Car live with a fresh arrangement that includes horns at future Family Soul shows. We’ll be playing August 25th at Seacliff Park in Leamington as part of the Bank on the 42nd music series.”

For more info on Soul Brother Mike, those interested can visit his website. Keys In The Car will be on digital music services like Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and more this Monday.