The Town of LaSalle is in the early stages of developing an economic development strategic plan to grow the local economy.

The town says that they have one of the highest median personal income levels among all municipalities across Ontario, nearly 30% above the provincial median. Its population is growing faster than the province overall, and the unemployment rate is well below average. The Town is looking to expand the scope of services and retail shopping available to residents and to build on its key assets to foster future economic growth.

“The plan will provide LaSalle with a roadmap for future economic development programs and services. It will establish effective ways to attract and retain jobs, boost non-residential assessment and increase economic investment in the Town,” said Larry Silani, Director of the Development and Strategic Initiatives Department.

The Town has retained the services of Mellor Murray Consulting, a consulting firm specializing in economic development and strategic planning to assist with the development of the plan. The economic development plan will include detailed analysis of economic and demographic trends. It will include broad consultation with businesses, community leaders and residents and identify specific opportunities and actions to achieve economic growth and sustainability.

Community consultation will take place this month. A Community Town Hall meeting will be held at the LaSalle Civic Centre on Wednesday, June 20th from 7pm to 9pm. Representatives from Mellor Murray Consulting will present information about the plan, listen to feedback and answer any questions.

In addition, the public is invited to complete an online survey. The short survey will help to measure the community’s perception of the current businesses in LaSalle, as well as look at the desires for future growth.

A draft plan will be presented to Council for review by September.