Lakeshore is holding an information session regarding a free bus service to Lakeshore’s Adventure Camp this Wednesday, June 13th at 7pm at the Comber Community Centre.

Families from Lakeshore’s communities of Comber, Stoney Point, St. Joachim, Woodslee and neighbouring hamlets are invited to attend. The Town is proposing a pilot project to provide bus transportation to children from these communities to Lakeshore’s Summer Adventure Camp for free. Bus transportation will be provided to and from designated areas in each community to the Atlas Tube Centre. The bussing is available for children 4 years and up who are registered in the Summer Adventure Camp. This new initiative is in partnership with the Pathway to Potential Subsidy Funding program.

“Transportation has been a proven barrier for residents of rural communities all over Ontario; we are excited the Town of Lakeshore has recognized our desire to bridge that gap within our community.” Says Tracey Bailey CEO and Jamie Dow CSC Transportation Coordinator.

Subsidy funding for the camp registration fee is also available to families who qualify.

Individuals interested in attending, or require further information, can call 519-727-0470 or email [email protected]