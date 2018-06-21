Summer is here, and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is once again hosting a summer-long tradition at a different park in all ten wards, each Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm.

The hot summer nights family fun evenings will feature a cooling fire truck sprinkler run, a visit with Sparky and a chance to meet Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and Fire Prevention staff for truck tours and fire safety information.

The firefighters will be grilling hotdogs and providing water and orange drink which are free to those who attend on a first come, first serve basis.

Here is the list of Hot Summer Nights for 2018:

Ward 1

Central Park

3301 Woodland

June 21st

Ward 5

Gary Dugal Park

1247 Drouillard

June 28th

Ward 2

Paterson Park

Detroit/ Sandwich

July 5

Ward 4

Lanspeary Park

1250 Langlois

July 12th

Ward 3

Fred Thomas Park

400 Wyandotte East

July 19th

Ward 10

Remington Booster Park

701 Edinborough

July 26th

Ward 7

Forest Glade Park

3215 Forest Glade

August 2nd

Ward 9

Captain Wilson Park

3950 Ducharme

August 9th

Ward 8

Rivard/Fountaine Bleu Park

3030 Rivard

August 16th

Ward 6

Realtor Park

1390 Homedale

August 23rd