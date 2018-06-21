Summer is here, and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is once again hosting a summer-long tradition at a different park in all ten wards, each Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm.
The hot summer nights family fun evenings will feature a cooling fire truck sprinkler run, a visit with Sparky and a chance to meet Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and Fire Prevention staff for truck tours and fire safety information.
The firefighters will be grilling hotdogs and providing water and orange drink which are free to those who attend on a first come, first serve basis.
Here is the list of Hot Summer Nights for 2018:
Ward 1
Central Park
3301 Woodland
June 21st
Ward 5
Gary Dugal Park
1247 Drouillard
June 28th
Ward 2
Paterson Park
Detroit/ Sandwich
July 5
Ward 4
Lanspeary Park
1250 Langlois
July 12th
Ward 3
Fred Thomas Park
400 Wyandotte East
July 19th
Ward 10
Remington Booster Park
701 Edinborough
July 26th
Ward 7
Forest Glade Park
3215 Forest Glade
August 2nd
Ward 9
Captain Wilson Park
3950 Ducharme
August 9th
Ward 8
Rivard/Fountaine Bleu Park
3030 Rivard
August 16th
Ward 6
Realtor Park
1390 Homedale
August 23rd
