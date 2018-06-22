Windsor Police have released a photo of the woman killed in a homicide in early June.

Police say 31-year-old Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn) was found dead in an apartment building at the corner of University and McKay on Sunday, June 10th.

Investigators have released her name and photograph in hopes of generating information and leads on a possible suspect.

They say Taggart resided in her apartment unit located at the corner of McKay Avenue and University Avenue West and police believe that her 9-year-old child was inside the residence when the homicide occurred.

Sometimes it is the tiniest piece of information that can assist officers to solve an investigation.

Windsor Police will have their Mobile Command Post deployed to the intersection of McKay Avenue and University Avenue West on Saturday June 23 from 10am to 6pm and will be canvassing the neighbourhood again in effort to further the investigation.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com