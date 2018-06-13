The Summer Fest carnival is being set up along the banks of the Detroit River in preparation for the unofficial start to summer!

Summer Fest features a midway with rides, games and food, a kids zone, the annual tug boat races, plenty of live shows, Canada 150 fun, and of course the annual Detroit River fireworks to be held on June 25th. There is something for everyone!

The fun gets going this Friday.

For detailed listings of all the events planned, check out Summer Fest on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.