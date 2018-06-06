Here is a look at all you need to know to vote on election day.

When to Vote:

Polls are open Thursday June 7th from 9am to 9pm.

Where to Vote:

Check your voter’s information card or check it out online here.

What You Need to Vote:

You should take your Notice of Registration Card and one piece of identification with your name.

Election Results:

windsoriteDOTca will have election results starting shortly after 9pm when the polls close. Watch our Facebook and Twitter pages for instant updates.