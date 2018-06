NDP Lisa Gretzky has been elected back to Ontario’s legislature.

There are 88,841 registered electors on the voters list with a voter turnout of 43.83%.

Here is a look at the final results.

Liberal

Rino Bortolin – 5,762

PC

Adam Ibrahim – 11,073

NDP

Lisa Gretzky – 20,276

Green Party

Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale – 1,393

None of the above Party

Chad Durocher – 435