The Ford City Residents in Action is hosting the 8th annual Ford City Community Fireworks this Saturday.

The event will take place at Gordon Mcgregor School and Ford Test Track Park starting at 3pm.

Family entertainment will include face painting, live music, costumed super heroes, fun fair and a community BBQ. Proceeds from the BBQ and fun fair go to support future events put on by the Ford City Residents Association.

You are asked to bring your own lawn chair or blanket for seating. The fireworks go off at dusk.