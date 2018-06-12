Colchester Harbour Marina has received Blue Flag certification, a mark of distinction presented annually by Environmental Defencefor the second year in a row.

Blue Flag is a world-renowned eco-certification for beaches and marinas. It shows that a beach or marina is clean and accessible; has great water quality; meets high safety standards; and is working hard to protect local shorelines and ecosystems.

“The Blue Flag is yet another example of the ongoing investments we’re making at Colchester Harbour,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “The Town of Essex has made great strides to making sure the harbour is clean, sustainable, and accessible for all.”

In 2017, Colchester Harbour Marina was only one of eight marinas and 27 beaches awarded Blue Flag status in Canada. This year, the marina joins a record-breaking group of nine marinas and 27 beaches, including the first ever coastal beach to receive the certification.

“Millions of tourists around the world look for a Blue Flag when choosing a beach or marina to visit. And there’s a good reason for that,” said Kelsey Scarfone, Blue Flag Program Manager with Environmental Defence. “When you see a Blue Flag raised at a beach or marina, you know that it’s clean, sustainably managed and a safe place to swim. Great family vacations start with finding a Blue Flag.”