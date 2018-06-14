ClearNow
Thursday June 14th, 2018

Posted at 9:24pm

Kingsville
Joanne Gow, Tyler Lamphier, Joe Colasanti (Handout photo)

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens has been awarded the Community Service Award by the Ontario Association of Crime Stoppers for their participation in Crime Stoppers Annual Game Dinner.

2018 marked the 25th year that Colasanti’s partnered with Crime Stoppers to host the annual game dinner. Attendance at this year’s event was approximately 600 guests. Over 25 different game meats served in a verity of delicious dishes.

“The staff and team at Colasanti’s are fabulous,” says Program Manager Tyler Lamphier. “Every year they contribute hundreds of hours towards the event. They are active in the planning of the evening and give their expertise. They are always willing to go the extra mile to help Crime Stoppers and the community.”

 

