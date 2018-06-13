The City of Windsor, Elections Division is now accepting applications from Windsor and area residents to work as an Election Official at a voting location for the October 22nd, 2018 Municipal Election.
They will be appointing individuals to the following positions:
- Greeter
- Tabulator Officer
- Deputy Returning Officer
- Registration Clerk
- Accessibility Officer
- Parking Attendant
- Emergency Worker
How to apply:
- Complete and submit the Application for Election Workers 2018, which can also be found on the Election Employment Opportunities page.
- If you do not have access to a computer or the internet, access is available at all Windsor Public Library locations.
- If you require assistance to complete and submit the online application, you may visit the City of Windsor’s Employment & Training Services Office located at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101.
