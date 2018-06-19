Dr. Janice Forsyth has been appointed as Acting President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce after Matthew Marchand announced his bid for Mayor of the City of Windsor.

“As past-Chair of the Chamber, we are confident Janice will make a seamless transition into the role with the support of the Chamber Board and Executive Committee and she will continue to effectively serve the needs of our members and the Windsor-Essex Region,” said John Clark, Chair, Board of Directors in n emailed statement.