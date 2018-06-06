Canadian stand-up comedian Russell Peters will take to the Colosseum stage on his rescheduled show date on Saturday, July 28th at 9pm.

Hilarious actor and stand-up comic Peters has sold out five times in The Colosseum as well as theatres worldwide and is returning to continue that run. On his brand new Deported World Tour, this show will feature fresh material including plenty of Peters’ own signature interactions with the audience.

Peters is returning to live touring after taking time off to film his smash hit Netflix series The Indian Detective. He has also appeared in the yet to be released films, The Clapper with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried and Tracy Morgan as well as Supercon with Ryan Kwanten and John Malkovich, and Public Schooled with Judy Greer.

All previously purchased tickets for his postponed show (originally scheduled June 15th) are valid and will be honoured on the new show date on July 28th. If you have already requested a refund and it has been completed and processed through Ticketmaster, your previously purchased ticket is now null and void.

Refunds for postponed shows are available upon request through the point of purchase and must be done prior to the new show date. For Box Office refunds, guests must provide their original proof of purchase, the tickets and photo ID in person during regular Box Office hours, Friday to Sunday, noon to 8 pm and on show days noon until midnight. For online Ticketmaster purchases/refunds, visit ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-HELP (4357). All other Colosseum shows remain as scheduled on their original date.

Tickets for all shows are now on sale online at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca and at the Caesars Windsor Box Office during regular hours, reopening this Friday, June 8th at noon. Caesars Windsor reopens to the public at 11am on Thursday, June 7th.