Windsor Police have arrested a suspect in a break and enter investigation.

Police say on Thursday June 14th, 2018, they were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Mulford Court for a break and enter report.

Investigation revealed that the suspect was a nearby resident who entered the complainant’s residence. Officers attended his residence and placed him under arrest without incident. Investigators obtained judicial authorization to search his residence and executed the warrant. Upon searching his residence officers located personal property belonging to the complainant.

Wayne Mantha, a 61-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter and two counts of possession of stolen property.