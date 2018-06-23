One person is in custody after an assault in Leamington.

OPP say it happened around 9:40pm on June 22, 2018, at a residence on Wigle Street.

A 36-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A 44-year-old man was arrested shortly after and remains in custody pending a bail hearing to be charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation/

The investigation is ongoing.

The OPP is asking that anyone having witnessed this incident or with information that would assist in the investigation contact the Leamington OPP major crime unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.