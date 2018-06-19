OvercastNow
23 °C
73 °F
Chance of RainTue
23 °C
75 °F		Mostly CloudyWed
22 °C
72 °F		Partly CloudyThu
25 °C
77 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday June 19th, 2018

Posted at 6:36pm

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Amherstburg will be receiving funding of up to $100,000 from Parks Canada towards the conservation of Belle Vue National Historic Site of Canada for roof restoration.

The house dates back to 1816 with the roof made of copper and cedar shingles.

The roof project is estimated at $283,400 which includes architectural consultation and drawings. The remainder of funds have been raised by the Belle Vue Conservancy.

“Belle Vue is an important symbol of Canada’s identity and traditions, says CAO John Miceli, “conserving this treasured place benefits not only the immediate community,
but all Canadians.”

Robertson Roofing was awarded the tender bid and has begun the refurbishment.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.