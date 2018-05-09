High fashion definitely has its benefits.

Procedures from the Windsor Yacht Club’s annual spring fashion, which attracted 132 people and featured five vendors, will be donated to Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House.

WYC Commodore Ted Saxby and Mary Lou Dorion, head of this year’s fashion show committee, will present a cheque of $1,000 to officials from the Ronald McDonald House on Thursday.

“Members of the Club wanted to do something for the community,” said Commodore Saxby. “Whatever way we can help a sick or injured child on their journey to wellness is important.”