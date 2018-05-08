Windsor residents are being asked to share their flood experiences with University of Waterloo researchers.

The researchers, with Partners for Action (P4A), a flood research network at the University, are sharing their expertise in flood risk communication by promoting flood preparedness. One part of their larger FloodSmart Canada project includes a voluntary survey within the City of Windsor.

“There is no such thing as flood season any more. We are seeing an increase in flooding at any time of year,” says Shawna Peddle, director of P4A. The flood research network is building on information gathered in a national survey from 2016. “Most Canadians are not aware of their flood risk and don’t know what their insurance covers. We want to know what Windsor residents would tell their neighbours and the rest of the country about flooding, and what they are doing to get ready for the next one.”

The online survey was launched in early April and will run until May 15th, 2018. The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and participants can enter to win a $50 Tim Hortons gift card.

You can find that survey here. Participants can also complete the survey over the phone by calling the City of Windsor’s 311 service. P4A is encouraging all Windsor residents to share their experience with flooding.