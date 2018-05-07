The Windsor Pride Community, Education & Resource Centre has a new home at 810 Ouellette Avenue.

The organization was temporarily housed in space provided by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital at 1106 Ouellette Avenue after they were forced to moved from their former space in the Pellisier Street Parking Garage on June 30th, 2017.

“Our new space will allow us to be a community hub again,” says Crystal Fach, new Executive Director of Windsor Pride. “We need a safe space in our community that is just for us and our allies. We have come a long way in LGBTQ human rights and inclusion but oppression is still out there. We still have LGBTQ folks who are not being hired, housed and provided service with dignity and respect for the simple reason of their sexuality or gender identity. We have work to do.”

The organizations new single-floor space is approximately 1500 square feet. “As the property manager of 810 Ouellette Place here in downtown Windsor, I am excited to welcome Windsor Pride Community Centre as our newest tenants,” says Shannon Laprise. “I, along with my wonderful team have worked long and hard to prepare a space that is warm and inviting and that Windsor Pride can call home! I believe in a community that brings positive energy and that will help educate people.”

The Windsor Pride Community, Education & Resource Centre will have their grand opening on June 13th, 2018.