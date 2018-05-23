Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for six convenience store robberies over the past year.

After a recent robbery on Saturday, May 19th, officers were able to identify the suspect believed to be responsible and link him to five other convenience store robberies.

On Tuesday May 22nd, officers located the suspect in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road and placed him under arrest without incident.

Police say the suspect is believed to have been responsible for convenience store robberies on September 28th, 2017 (7600 block of Tecumseh Road East, October 3rd, 2017 (600 block of Lauzon Road), May 2nd, 2018 (2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard), May 2nd, 2018 (2600 block of Lauzon Road), May 11th, 2018 (2600 block of Lauzon Road), and May 19th, 2018 (2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery).

Cody Farrugia, a 20 year old male from Windsor, is charged with six counts of robbery, and six counts of having face masked/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.