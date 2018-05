A Windsor man is $50,000 richer after winning a special prize with a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Salvatore Bonadonna won $50,000 in the April 28th, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw. The Lotto 6/49 Super Draw offered 50 guaranteed prize draws of $50,000 in addition to the main jackpot and the guaranteed $1 Million prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Clancy’s Convenience on Seminole Street in Windsor.