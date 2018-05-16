Windsor’s Willistead Manor will be receiving an historic portrait of Edward Chandler Walker, the second son of Hiram Walker and the man responsible for Willistead Manor being built in 1904-1906.

The portrait was created by Gari Melchers and had been donated to the Corcoran Gallery in Washington DC by Edward Chandler Walker’s widow when she moved away from Walkerville in 1915. The Corcoran Gallery closed in 2014, and its holdings were given to either the National Gallery of Art or to The George Washington University. Eventually the National Gallery of Art began a process to de-accession pieces that did not fit within their mandate.

In 2016, the Willistead Board of Directors reached out to request specifically that the portrait of Edward Chandler Walker be returned to Willistead and recently received word from the lawyers representing the Corcoran Trustees that the request had been accepted.

There’s no word yet on when the portrait will arrive, but when it does it will be displayed in Willistead Manor.