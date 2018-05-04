Mostly CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Partly CloudyFri
23 °C
75 °F		Partly CloudySat
24 °C
76 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
21 °C
70 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday May 4th, 2018

Posted at 4:01pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

If your power is off in the Walkerville area, expext several more hours before it is restored.

Enwin Utilities says due to downed feeder lines at Ottawa Street and Marentette, restoration of power is not expected until around 2am.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.