Walkers are needed for the 22nd annual Hospice Lifewalk taking place on Sunday, June 10th at the Ciociaro Club, scenic outdoor track.

This family friendly, non-competitive event invites participants to walk, run or bike the 5 km route to support The Hospice Wellness Centre, which provides over 50 programs to patients and family members at no cost. Registration starts at 9:00 am with the event starting at 10:00 am. By participating in the

Participants are invited to register online, download pledge forms and collect online pledges at www.hospicelifewalk.ca