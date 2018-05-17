Partly CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
ClearThu
23 °C
73 °F		Mostly CloudyFri
19 °C
67 °F		RainSat
21 °C
69 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday May 17th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2016 file photo (Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca)

Walkers are needed for the 22nd annual Hospice Lifewalk taking place on Sunday, June 10th at the Ciociaro Club, scenic outdoor track.

This family friendly, non-competitive event invites participants to walk, run or bike the 5 km route to support The Hospice Wellness Centre, which provides over 50 programs to patients and family members at no cost. Registration starts at 9:00 am with the event starting at 10:00 am. By participating in the

Participants are invited to register online, download pledge forms and collect online pledges at www.hospicelifewalk.ca

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.