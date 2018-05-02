Windsor police are investigating two overnight convenience store robberies.

The first happened around 2:20am at a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

A male suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with a black mask and approached the employee. He brandished a knife and demanded cash, which was then placed into a yellow plastic bag with black lettering. He left the store with a quantity of money.

The suspect was described as being male white, approximately 6’2, slender build.

A few hours later, at approximately 4am a second robbery occurred at a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

An employees told police that a male suspect had entered the store brandishing a knife while having his face concealed with a black mask.

The suspect demanded cash, which was again placed into a yellow plastic bag with black lettering.

The suspect then walked out of the store and fled on foot southbound on Lauzon Road.

There were no injuries resulting from the robberies.

Investigators believe that the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.