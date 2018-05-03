A London driver has been charged after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer on the 401 Thursday,

OPP say it happened around 12pm near Orford Road.

The say that the driver of the eastbound vehicle had lost control and drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. The vehicle then entered the centre median and came to rest in the westbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The 52-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving.