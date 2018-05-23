Police are still investigating after two morning crashes on Highway 3.

Around 8am, Wednesday morning, OPP, EMS and Kingsville Fire responded to two separate collisions on Highway 3 between Essex County Roads 27 and 29 in Kingsville.

The first crash involved two vehicles near the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 29. There were no reported injuries at this collision.

The second crash occurred minutes after the first and involved five vehicles 1.5km west of the original collision. At this collision, one of the 5 involved drivers was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and another from a different vehicle received minor injuries.

Highway 3 remains closed at this time as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators complete the investigation.