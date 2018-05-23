Two people from Windsor are facing drug charges after being stopped at the Peace Bridge.

According to the RCMP, a male and female were intercepted after making a wrong turn on May 13th. Examination by a Canada Border Services Agency officer revealed an outstanding warrant for the woman.

During the secondary examination, border services officers discovered and seized approximately 208 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 495 grams of suspected marihuana in the vehicle.

The two individuals were arrested and transferred along with the evidence to the RCMP.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Justice Pagie Teremchuk was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the controlled drug and substances act.

The passenger of the vehicle, 27-year-old Andrew Korey Norton was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault, and failure to comply with undertaking.

Teremchuk was remanded into custody and appeared in court on May 22nd, 2018 for a bail hearing at the St. Catharines’ courthouse.

Norton was remanded into custody and will appear in court on May 29th, 2018 for a bail hearing at the St. Catharines’ courthouse.