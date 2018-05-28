Partly CloudyNow
31 °C
88 °F
Partly CloudyMon
33 °C
92 °F		Partly CloudyTue
31 °C
88 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormWed
29 °C
84 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday May 28th, 2018

Posted at 10:25am

LaSalle
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Police in LaSalle have arrested and charged two men with drug trafficking.

Police say that on May 23rd, 2018, they along with he OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau conducted a vehicle stop in the town and arrested a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old male for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A search warrant was also later executed at a LaSalle residence where a quantity of controlled substances were seized.

In total 170 Xanax pills, 20.5 Oxycodone 80 mg pills and 5 Suboxone pills were seized by the Police, which have a total estimated street value of $5,140.

The two males are facing a total of five charges under the controlled drugs and substances act and will appear in court at a later date.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.