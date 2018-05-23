The Tune Up the Park Concerts Series returns to Essex this summer.

Now in its fourth year, the music series has expanded its offerings. Along with weekly performances on Mondays at Colchester Park and Wednesdays at Heritage Gardens Park in Essex Centre, seven Friday night concerts in Harrow and another in McGregor are planned.

Opening night takes place in Essex Centre on Wednesday, June 6th with the Kingsville-Associated Band, followed by Mike and Tyler in Colchester Centre on Monday, June 11th.

Tune Up the Parks runs until the beginning of September and currently includes over 15 different musicians or musical groups performing over the course of 32 evenings.

“The success of this music series can be traced to the excellent participation of local musicians and enthusiastic appreciation of the audiences that come out to support them,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Musical genres this year include folk, rock, pop, country, blues, jazz, and much more.”

Sweet also encouraged concert-goers to hop on their bikes to attend the series.

“It’s a great time of year to enjoy beautiful weather and our many multi-use trails and paved paths.”

Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. and are subject to change or cancellation without notice. Be sure to bring your chair or blanket.

The full list of acts is available at www.essex.ca/TuneUpTheParks.