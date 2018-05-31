Mostly CloudyNow
29 °C
84 °F
Partly CloudyThu
30 °C
86 °F		Chance of RainFri
25 °C
77 °F		ClearSat
19 °C
67 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday May 31st, 2018

Posted at 11:39am

Chatham-Kent
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

OPP photo

A transport driver has been charged after his wheels detached from his trailer on the 401.

According to the OPP is happened back on October 17th, 2016 around 10:45 am.

They say that they had responded to a grass fire at the eastbound Tilbury OnRoute Service Centre.

Investigation later revealed, an eastbound tractor-trailer lost two wheels, from passenger side rear of trailer. Both wheels came to rest in the south field causing a small grass fire.

As a result, the male driver, James Hall, 64-years-old of Chatham has been charged with operate unsafe commercial motor vehicle.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.