A transport driver has been charged after his wheels detached from his trailer on the 401.

According to the OPP is happened back on October 17th, 2016 around 10:45 am.

They say that they had responded to a grass fire at the eastbound Tilbury OnRoute Service Centre.

Investigation later revealed, an eastbound tractor-trailer lost two wheels, from passenger side rear of trailer. Both wheels came to rest in the south field causing a small grass fire.

As a result, the male driver, James Hall, 64-years-old of Chatham has been charged with operate unsafe commercial motor vehicle.