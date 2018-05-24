The Essex Municipal Heritage Committee is planning a presentation that will explore the first 25 years of the Village of McGregor.

Titled “McGregor News,” the free event will be hosted by retired librarian, Nancy Brown,who will disucss the origins of the village, along with the events, industries, and people who shaped this thriving community.

“McGregor, like many other small settlements in the area, started with a sawmill but eventually became a hamlet with St. Clements Roman Catholic Church as its spiritual anchor,” said Deputy Mayor and EMHC Chair, Richard Meloche. “St. Clement’s Church is an important institution to the community of McGregor.”

The event will take place on Thursday, May 31st at 6pm at the McGregor Community Centre located at 9571 Walker Road.

Prior to the presentation, neighbouring St. Clement’s Church will also open its doors for a special tour of the historic building. Those interested in attending the tour are asked to meet at the church at 9567 Walker Road at 5pm.

Refreshments will be available, along with copies of “Colchester 225: A Brief History,” a booklet prepared by the Town of Essex to recognize Canada 150-Colchester 225. Material from the Marsh Collection will also be available for sale.

St. Clement’s Church will accept donations, which will go towards re-pointing the parish. Any one donating $20 or more will receive a donation tax receipt at the end of the year.