Thursday May 10th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

Amherstburg
Amherstburg is planning two public meetings to discuss the restoration of Belle Vue National Historic Site.

The meetings will assess the future opportunities, identify potential uses and solicit public input on proposed concepts for the heritage site.

The consultation team, made up of various members including CAO John Miceli and tourism and culture manager Anne Rota, seeks public and stakeholder feedback regarding the site’s development.

The public consultation meetings will take place on Tuesday, May 29th at 6pm and Tuesday, June 5th at 6pm at the Libro Centre.

