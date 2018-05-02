Today is McHappy Day, where $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and any hot McCafé beverage sold goes to Ronald McDonald House and children’s charities across the country.

“In 1977, McHappy Day paved the way for the first Ronald McDonald House in Canada and it’s been remarkable to see what has been achieved and how many families have been helped over the past 41 years because of this annual event,” says George Cohon, founder of McDonald’s Canada. “I’m so thrilled to see people continuing to pledge their support which is a true testimony to the impact that McHappy Day has on Canadian families.”

Since 1977, McHappy Day has helped raise more than $66 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities and other local charities.

There are 16 Family Rooms and 15 Ronald McDonald’s Houses across Canada that provide comfort and care to more than 26,000 families each year as their children are treated at a nearby hospital. A family in need of support arrives on a RMHC doorstep in Canada every 20 minutes.